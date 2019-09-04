× Crews search Fox River for missing 18-year-old Aidan Beckford

MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. — Crews are expected to search the Fox River Wednesday for a teenager missing in McHenry County.

Nunda Rural Fire Protection District has confirmed they will be assisting the McHenry County Sheriff’s department in performing a sonar search for 18-year-old Aidan Beckford. There is no confirmation the teen is in the river, but authorities want to rule it out.

Beckford was last seen around 10 p.m. Friday in the area of Nish Road and Highview Road, according to a Facebook post.

His mother said he was riding in a car when he bailed out in a wooded area. The teen left his cellphone at home.

Beckford is 5-feet 8 inches tall and 160 lbs with brown hair and eyes. He was barefoot, wearing beige shorts and blue shirt when he was last seen.

His mother said he has been depressed lately.

Anyone with information, or if you see him, please contact the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office at 815-338-2144.