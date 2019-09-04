× At least 4 challengers seek to unseat Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx

CHICAGO — The field of candidates for Cook County State’s Attorney continues to grow.

Former prosecutor Donna More said she will run against current State’s Attorney Kim Foxx in the March primary. A Democrat, More ran against Foxx in 2016, finishing behind then-State’s Attorney Anita Alvarez and Foxx.

Bill Conway, a former local prosecutor and Navy veteran, is also running for State’s Attorney as a Democrat.

On the Republican side, former prosecutor and Cook County Judge Pat O’Brien announced his candidacy Tuesday. O’Brien ran as a Democrat when campaigning for his position on the Circuit Court.

Wasting no time, O’Brien attacked Foxx for her handling of the Jussie Smollett case. O’Brien said Foxx lacks the integrity, judgment and experience to run the office.

Foxx’s decision to drop the charges against the former “Empire” actor led to a special prosecutor now looking into how Foxx’s office handled the case.

Also running as a Republican in the March primary is prosecutor Christopher Pfannkuche, who lost the 2016 general election against Foxx.