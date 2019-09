Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Mitchell Museum of the American Indian is one of only a handful of museums across the country that focuses exclusively on the art, history, and culture of Native American and First Nation peoples from throughout the United States and Canada. It promotes public understanding of cultural diversity through first voice perspectives.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mitchell Museum of the American Indian:

3001 Central St.

Evanston, IL 60201

mitchellmuseum.org