× American Airlines retires MD-80 planes

American Airlines is retiring its remaining McDonnell Douglas MD-80 aircraft, as the airline modernizes its fleet with newer, more fuel-efficient planes.

The final revenue flight of the aircraft, also known as the Super 80, was from Dallas to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport today.

American has been flying the classic Super 80 since 1983. By 2003, it had more than 360 of the planes in service.

For more than 30 years, the MD-80 carried millions of travelers.

Now, most of American’s remaining 26 MD-80’s are retiring to Roswell, New Mexico.

Their legacy is being honored today at celebrations throughout the system, including at O’Hare.