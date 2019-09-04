A house divided: Meet families that live with a Bears-Packer rivalry

Posted 3:59 PM, September 4, 2019, by , Updated at 04:55PM, September 4, 2019

CHICAGO —The NFL is kicking off its 100th season Thursday night with the best rivalry in football: Bears vs. Packers at Soldier Field.

Ahead of the game, WGN spoke with families that live with that rivalry day in, day out — like twins Owen and Connor Lyons.

The boys’ Grandpa Bill became a Packers fan after the Chicago Cardinals left Comiskey Park for St. Louis. Connor said grandpa’s recruiting was relentless.

The boys even developed their own tradition — the loser of the game has to wear the jersey of the winner to school!

Do you live in a house divided? Share your rivalry photos on our Facebook page!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.