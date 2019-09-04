A house divided: Meet families that live with a Bears-Packer rivalry

CHICAGO —The NFL is kicking off its 100th season Thursday night with the best rivalry in football: Bears vs. Packers at Soldier Field.

Ahead of the game, WGN spoke with families that live with that rivalry day in, day out — like twins Owen and Connor Lyons.

The boys’ Grandpa Bill became a Packers fan after the Chicago Cardinals left Comiskey Park for St. Louis. Connor said grandpa’s recruiting was relentless.

The boys even developed their own tradition — the loser of the game has to wear the jersey of the winner to school!

Do you live in a house divided? Share your rivalry photos on our Facebook page!