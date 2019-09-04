3 people in custody after police chase, crash and shooting on Indiana Toll Road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERTON, Ind. — Three people were taken into custody after a police pursuit and a crash that closed the Indiana Toll Road on Wednesday.

State troopers shot at a man after they said he stole a maintenance truck, according to officials. Porter County officials said the incident started with a police pursuit in Valparaiso, which led to a crash on the 2900 block of Nautica Drive in Chesterton.

Three people got out of the car that was involved in the crash, and one of them stole the truck and drove at troopers. Officers shot at the driver, and he was hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries. He has since been released.

Police haven't said why they were chasing those three people, but said they're all in custody.

As of 6:30 p.m., the toll road was still closed and traffic was being diverted at Exit 31.

The Valparaiso Police Department said they would release more information as it becomes available.