T-storms behind powerful gusts/dark skies which turned day to night early Tuesday—gusts hit 50 mph; late day storm near Waukegan spawned a tornado which turned to a waterspout out over Lake Michigan; Hurricane Dorian heads for the Carolina
-
Severe weather in Illinois, Indiana delays Air and Water Show
-
Severe weather event has ended for most of the Chicago area as the severe thunderstorms have passed south of the Chicago area- Severe thunderstorm warnings remain in effect only for Benton County Indiana and south portions of Newton and Jasper counties in Indiana until 4:45 pm
-
At least 5 dead as Hurricane Dorian stalls over the Bahamas for over 24 hours
-
More storm reports just in to the WGN Weather Center
-
More storm reports
-
-
Latest storm reports just into the WGN Chicago Weather Center
-
Storm reports just in to the WGN Weather Center
-
Late day storms race southeast out of Wisconsin hitting sections of Chicago area with 58 mph gusts and near 1” rains in just 10-15 minutes; isolated storms possible again Wednesday—downtrending humidities forecast through Thursday—but resurgence to increase weekend thunderstorm chances
-
Severe weather delays Cubs game, brings hail to some parts of the area
-
Dorian might make landfall in the Carolinas after moving along Florida coast, forecasters say
-
-
As of 5:30PM CDT strong storms moving into portions of Will, Grundy, southern Cook and Lake County, IN
-
Severe storms bring winds of up to 70 mph, toppling trees across the region
-
Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for a portion of the Chicago area until 1PM CDT this Sunday afternoon