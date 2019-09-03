× Bears ‘Super Fans’ chat with Brett Favre before Thursday’s season opener

CHICAGO – They were in all their glory, just as they’ve been over the past three decades, even if they had a very unusual guest join them before the start of the 2019 season.

George Wendt and Robert Smigel reprised their roles as the Bears’ “Super Fans” of Saturday Night Live fame to preview the team’s opening game this Thursday outside of Soldier Field.

Their guest?

None other than Packers’ Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre, who joined the pair for a skit as part of NBC Sports’ preview of the game that takes place this week. The video was released on Tuesday on YouTube.

In the five-minute promo, Wendt and Smigel continually interrupted Favre as he tried to talk about the history of the NFL, interjecting their own perspective on the history of the Bears-Packers rivalry. The former quarterback, of course, got a few jabs in as well.

Per usual, the pair consumed quite a bit of ribs, wings, and sausage during their skit, just as they’ve done in other segments through the years.

But this wasn’t the only appearance of the “Super Fans” prior to the Packers’ game on Thursday.

Peyton Manning, donning a No. 34 Walter Payton jersey, was “baptized” a Bears fans by Wendt and Smigel in a bucket of Italian Beef juice during his own skit for ESPN.

“Packers Suck” is what Manning screamed after getting dunked in the liquid, as the “Super Fans” once again made their love of the Bears known before their 100th season.