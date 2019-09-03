× Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms moving into northern Illinois early this Tuesday morning

A Mesoscale Convective System of showers/thunderstorms is moving south out of Wisconsin into northern Illinois early this Tuesday morning. A few of the strongest storms could produce brief heavy downpours, small hail and winds gusting to around 40 mph. The system of showers/thunderstorms should be slowly weakening as it moves southeast at about 30 mph.

After this system dies out, a band of strong thunderstorms could redevelop ahead of an approaching cold front, again out of Wisconsin this afternoon – some of these storms could become severe with damaging winds and large hail. Where this line develops will depend upon how far south the mesoscale system spreads and stabilizes conditions this morning over northern Illinois. A good portion of the Chicago area is under a Slight risk of Severe storms today (yellow-shaded area on the map below).