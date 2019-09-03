‘Probable’ tornado among weird weather reported in Waukegan

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — The National Weather Service said a ‘probable’ tornado was reported in Waukegan Tuesday evening.

The NWS is working with the Lake County Emergency Manager to review photos of damage. If necessary, they will send a team to Lake County to survey the damage.

A waterspout and microburst were also reported in the area. The microburst may have been what led to a car crash.

Witnesses said the sunny day went dark and a funnel cloud dropped out of the sky. The twister got ahold of the car as the driver was trying to speed away and slammed into a light post.