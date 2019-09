Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — More utility workers from the Chicago-area on their way to the southeastern U.S. to help people deal with Hurricane Dorian.

ComEd is sending more than 100 additional employees and contractors at the request of Duke Energy in South Carolina. That's after sending more than 500 employees and contractors to assist with restoration efforts once the hurricane reaches the U.S.,

ComEd crews will help repair damage and restore service as quickly possible over several days.