Midday Fix: Risotto Nero con Calamari and details on the 28th Annual Green Tie Ball

312 Chicago, Executive Chef Luca Corazzina

312 Chicago

136 N. LaSalle St., Chicago

http://www.312chicago.com

Event:

28th Annual Green Tie Ball

Friday, September 13, 2019

6:30 p.m.-Midnight

Alhambra Palace (1240 W. Randolph Street, Chicago)

Tickets:

$150 Gala / $450 VIP / Bundle of 10 VIP Tickets $4,000

https://www.gatewaygreen.org/

Recipe:

Risotto Nero con Calamari

Serving 4 people

2 cups Arborio Rice

2 cups Calamari (cut in small strips)

1 small Yellow Onion (finely chopped)

1 tablespoon Butter

1 cup Baby Heirloom Tomatoes (cut in half)

1 clove of Garlic (thinly sliced)

1 tablespoon Italian Parsley (chopped)

1 stem of Fresh Rosemary (chopped)

½ cup Grated Parmesan

8 cups Fish Stock

1 tablespoon Olive Oil

4 tablespoons White Wine

1 pinch of Salt and Black Pepper

1 teaspoon of Black Squid Ink

Heat a medium saucepan. Add oil and onion and cook until brown. Add the rice and cook at high heat for about 4 minutes. Pour some of the wine and when evaporated add some fish stock to be able to cover the rice with it. Cook at low heat, stir often and add stock when rice is drying. This might take 25 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a sauté pan at high heat cook the calamari with olive oil. Season with salt, pepper, and cook until brown. Add the tomatoes, garlic, parsley, rosemary and sauté for a minute. Pour the rest of the wine in the pan, reduce for a couple minutes and turn off the heat. Going back to the risotto, when it becomes dry and the rice is cooked, add the squid ink, butter and cheese. Start putting the risotto on the plate and toppings on top. Buon Appetito!