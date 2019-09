× Man killed in Dolton drive-by shooting identified

DOLTON, Ill. — A man was shot and killed in a drive-by in south suburban Dolton.

The man has been identified as 26-year-old Marquis Bowens.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Monday on Meadow Lane, right off of East 154th Street.

Dolton police searched the area for shell casings and other evidence.

Police have not said if they have any suspects.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.