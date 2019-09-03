× Man, 28, shot and killed near school in North Lawndale

CHICAGO — A man has died after a shooting in Chicago’s North Lawndale neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 1500 block of South Christiana, near the public charter school KIPP Ascend Primary.

Responding officers found a 28-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, but he later died from his injuries.

A homicide investigation is underway, and no one is in custody.