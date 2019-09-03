Man, 28, shot and killed near school in North Lawndale

Posted 1:25 PM, September 3, 2019, by , Updated at 01:28PM, September 3, 2019

CHICAGO — A man has died after a shooting in Chicago’s North Lawndale neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 1500 block of South Christiana, near the public charter school KIPP Ascend Primary.

Responding officers found a 28-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, but he later died from his injuries.

A homicide investigation is underway, and no one is in custody.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.