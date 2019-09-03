Mames Babegenush blends elements of jazz with dance music

Check them out!Szold Hall, 4545 N. Lincoln Ave. Chicago$10.00 suggestionunleash a sonic crossroads where east unexpectedly meets north! The young Danish band's unique musical fusion marries their strong Scandinavian roots and elements of jazz with the vibrant dance music and Klezmer traditions of eastern Europe. From the contemplative ambiance of Nordic snowscapes to the lively weddings of Romania, the music of Mames Babegenush exudes a sense of both poignant melancholy and irresistibly danceable exuberance.

Since forming in Copenhagen in 2004, the six-piece group has dazzled audiences and critics alike with their fresh vision and musical gumption, establishing themselves as one of Europe's premier Klezmer-jazz ensembles. Their long list of awards includes the Danish Music Award for Best World Album of The Year and three prizes awarded by the prestigious International Jewish Music Festival in Amsterdam, including the Jury and Audience Prizes.

Live on stage, Mames Babegenush is a memorable experience, delivering dazzlingly original and dynamic performances. They have toured the world extensively, including Carnegie Hall, Chicago World Music Festival, Lotus Fest, Roskilde Festival, The Royal Danish Theatre, Bergen International Festival, Klezmer Fürth, Teatro Independencia, Paradiso,and the New York Gypsy Festival alongside such artists as Gogol Bordello, David Krakauer, and the Amsterdam Klezmer Band.