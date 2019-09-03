Lightfoot claps back at Ted Cruz tweet over Chicago’s gun violence problem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Following a violent Labor Day weekend in Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot exchanged fiery tweets with Sen. Ted Cruz over the city's gun violence problem.

The Republican senator from Texas tweeted Monday: "Gun control doesn’t work. Look at Chicago. Disarming law-abiding citizens isn’t the answer. Stopping violent criminals—prosecuting & getting them off the street—BEFORE they commit more violent crimes is the most effective way to reduce murder rates. Let’s protect our citizens."

Chicago's mayor responded to Cruz on Twitter with a graph showing illegal guns recovered from the city, saying: "60% of illegal firearms recovered in Chicago come from outside IL—mostly from states dominated by coward Republicans like you who refuse to enact commonsense gun legislation. Keep our name out of your mouth."

60% of illegal firearms recovered in Chicago come from outside IL—mostly from states dominated by coward Republicans like you who refuse to enact commonsense gun legislation. Keep our name out of your mouth. https://t.co/yVM4JHL3xy pic.twitter.com/pr613A3dpf — Lori Lightfoot (@LightfootForChi) September 3, 2019

She added: "When @tedcruz and the @gop dismiss common sense gun policies, they disrespect victims and their families, who deserve to live without pain and fear."

This Twitter spat comes after more than 40 people were shot over the Labor Day weekend in Chicago. This is a jump compared to last year, and that's despite about 1,000 extra officers patrolling the streets.

Police confirm there were 41 shootings across the city. Eight people were killed and 33 were wounded, mainly on the West and South Sides.

Last year, the holiday weekend ended with four fatalities from 23 shootings.

Among those killed this weekend was 15-year-old Davantae Jackson, who would have started his freshman year Monday at Marshall High School.

Relatives and friends held a vigil Monday night in the Austin neighborhood on the block where he was found shot to death.

Lightfoot is set to meet with Chicago police brass later Tuesday for a scheduled weekly briefing.

The violent weekend followed the release of August crime numbers, which showed improvement with a 23-percent drop in homicides compared to last year.