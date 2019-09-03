× Hospitals take a closer look at whether to keep labor and delivery units

Community hospitals are taking a closer look at whether to keep their labor and delivery units.

Over about the last year, at least three hospitals in the Chicago area announced plans to shut down their units.

They include Amita Health Saint Francis Hospital Evanston, Jackson Park Hospital and Medical Center, and Amita Health Adventist Medical Center La Grange.

In all three cases, hospital leaders said the locations didn’t see enough patients to keep the units running.

The decisions come amid declining birth rates and tougher competition.