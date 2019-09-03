× Free CTA rides for CPS students on Tuesday for first day of school

CHICAGO — Chicago Public School students will be able to ride the CTA for free on their first day of school.

Classes start Tuesday, Sept. 3.

The free rides apply to buses and trains from 5:30 a.m. through 8:30 p.m. for all CPS students and their accompanying adults.

This will be the ninth year of the ‘First Day Free Rides’ program.

Last year, 130,000 students and their guardians took advantage of the free rides.

Since 2011, more than one million people have enjoyed the free rides.