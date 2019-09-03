Bears unveil statues of Walter Payton, George Halas at Soldier Field

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Two of the greatest in Bears history will now be permanently honored outside of Soldier Field.

Statues for Walter Payton and George Halas were unveiled Tuesday morning.

Virginia McCaskey, Halas' eldest daughter and current owner of the Bears, talked about seeing statues of war heroes when she visited Soldier Field in her youth.

"We never dreamed that some day our dad and a Chicago Bear player would be honored in the same way. I still can't believe it," said McCaskey.

The two statues are both 12-feet tall and are made of more than 3,000 pounds of bronze.

"This is such an amazing honor, and our family is loving this, and it's only fitting that our father stands next to his mentor here and watches over the Bears," said Jarrett Payton.

Bears Chairman George McCaskey said it's only fitting that the team kick off their 100th season by honoring the man known as the father of professional football and the player many consider the best in NFL history.

"Now for the next 100 years, all who come here, will see these two statues of these two men who forever changed the game of football," said former Bear Dan Hampton. "And their spirits will be as one with all Bears players and fans forever more."

Halas and Payton will be the first former Bears commemorated with statues at the stadium, which is owned by the Chicago Park District.