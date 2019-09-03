Bears to unveil statues of Walter Payton, George Halas today

CHICAGO — Two of the greatest in Bears history will be permanently honored outside of Soldier Field.

Statues for Walter Payton and George Halas are set to be unveiled Tuesday.

The two statues are both 12 feet tall and are made of more than 3,000 pounds of bronze.

Bears Chairman George McCaskey said it’s only fitting that the team kick off their 100th season by honoring the man known as the father of professional football and the player many consider the best in NFL history.

