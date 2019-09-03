× As expected, no Luis Robert or Nick Madrigal call-up for the White Sox in September

CLEVELAND – When the Charlotte Knights fell one game short of a playoff berth in the International League, there was a hope that the White Sox would promote two of their best prospect in the system.

It was a long shot, but the idea of Luis Robert and Nick Madrigal making their way to Chicago was enough to bring out some excitement as the team winds down their third season of rebuilding.

But it wasn’t to be.

Madrigal and Robert weren’t among the group of players called up by the White Sox this afternoon following the conclusion of the Triple-A season for the Knights.

Instead, it’s pitcher Dylan Covey, catcher Zack Collins, outfielder Daniel Palka, and infielder Danny Mendick will be joining the team as they continue their series in Cleveland tonight. With service time in mind, most likely, both players will be kept off the major league roster, even if their performance warranted a call-up.

In perhaps the best season of any White Sox prospect, Robert finished with a slash line of .328/.376/.624 during his three stops in the system in 2019, hitting 32 combined homers with 92 RBI. He was .297/.341/.634 in Charlotte with 16 homers and 39 RBI in 47 games.

Madrigal had three stops as well, hitting .311 with a .377 on-base percentage and an OPS of .792 in 120 games. The 2018 first round draft pick joined the Knights for the final 29 games of the season, hitting .331 with six doubles and 12 RBI, sporting an on-base percentage of .398 along with an OPS of .822.

Each figures to be a member of the White Sox for most of the 2020 season, but any hopes of an early debut were dashed on Tuesday.