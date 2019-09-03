14-year-old confesses to killing all five of his family members in an Alabama home, authorities say

ELKMONT, Ala. – A 14-year-old has confessed to killing all five members of his family in an Alabama home, according to authorities.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says five people were shot at a residence in Elkmont. The teen called 911 around 10:30 p.m.

The victims include two adults and three children. Officials say one adult and a child survived but died at area hospitals overnight.

UPDATE: The two subjects in critical condition have died. The 14-year old caller was interviewed and confessed to shooting all five members of his family in the residence. He is currently assisting investigators in locating the weapon, a 9mm handgun that he said he tossed nearby. — Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) September 3, 2019

Initially, the teen told investigators he was downstairs in the basement when he heard shots from upstairs, according to WHNT. Deputies say the victims are the teen’s father, his stepmother, and three siblings.

Deputies believe the teen used a 9 mm handgun in the shooting and tossed it before calling 911. They are currently searching for the weapon.

LCSO spokesman Stephen Young said the shooter attended Elkmont High School. Just before 6 a.m., the school posted to Facebook stating extra counselors would be at the school Tuesday.