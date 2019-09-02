White Sox Game Notes For Monday @ Cleveland

The Indians are averaging 3.33 runs in going just 5-7 against the White Sox this season. They have averaged 4.80 runs against all other teams this year while going 74-51.
At 79-58, Cleveland is closing on its seventh straight season with a .500 or better record. In the Wild Card-era dating to 1995, the Indians have ended 16 seasons at .500 or better, and among AL teams only the Yankees (25) and Red Sox (20) have had more.
Francisco Lindor hit his 26th homer over the weekend, and now has five home runs in his last nine games. Among leadoff hitters, Lindor’s 62 extra-base hits are second in MLB. (Rockies’ Charlie Blackmon, 67).
Mike Clevinger gets the start for the Indians on Tuesday, and has gone 9-0 with a 1.86 ERA in 11 starts since the beginning of July. No Cleveland right-handed starter has won more decisions in a row since Gaylord Perry won 15 consecutive decisions from April 12-July 3 in 1974.
The White Sox have lost six in a row, and in the last five, Chicago’s starting pitchers have posted a 14.58 ERA. In only one other season since 1975 have the White Sox had a five-game stretch in which their starters recorded a higher ERA and that was last year at 15.98 ERA from April 17-22 (excludes overlapping stretch).
Tim Anderson has 11 multi-hit games since August 14, tied with the Nationals’ Anthony Rendon for the most in MLB. On the season, Anderson is batting .452 in 93 at-bats with nobody on and nobody out – best in the majors among hitters with at least 50 such plate appearances.
