White Sox Game Notes For Monday @ Cleveland

The Indians are averaging 3.33 runs in going just 5-7 against the White Sox this season. They have averaged 4.80 runs against all other teams this year while going 74-51.

➢ At 79-58, Cleveland is closing on its seventh straight season with a .500 or better record. In the Wild Card-era dating to 1995, the Indians have ended 16 seasons at .500 or better, and among AL teams only the Yankees (25) and Red Sox (20) have had more.

➢ Francisco Lindor hit his 26 th homer over the weekend, and now has five home runs in his last nine games. Among leadoff hitters, Lindor’s 62 extra-base hits are second in MLB. (Rockies’ Charlie Blackmon, 67).

➢ Mike Clevinger gets the start for the Indians on Tuesday, and has gone 9-0 with a 1.86 ERA in 11 starts since the beginning of July. No Cleveland right-handed starter has won more decisions in a row since Gaylord Perry won 15 consecutive decisions from April 12-July 3 in 1974.

➢ The White Sox have lost six in a row, and in the last five, Chicago’s starting pitchers have posted a 14.58 ERA. In only one other season since 1975 have the White Sox had a five-game stretch in which their starters recorded a higher ERA and that was last year at 15.98 ERA from April 17-22 (excludes overlapping stretch).