Updates at wgntv.com/weather
Temp drop expected mid-week
-
Storms expected to bring in less humid weather mid-week
-
Cooler temps settle in over Chicago, temps in 80s through week
-
Warm temps throughout the week, rain possible Monday evening
-
Hot temps, mostly sunny throughout the week
-
Rain, cloudy skies Sunday; temps in 70s throughout week
-
-
Warm temps, humid for the weekend
-
Temps in the 70s, rain on the way Monday
-
Temps in the high 60s Sunday, no rain expected
-
Heavy thunderstorms with lightning, warm temps
-
Early sampling of September weather
-
-
Mostly sunny, comfortable temps ahead
-
Warm temps, rain possible on Monday
-
Comfortable temps, low humidity and little cloud coverage