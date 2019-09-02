Singer, Songwriter Altovise Ferguson shares her inspiring story

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Altovise was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Cancer at the age of 27. She had to learn how to walk again through physical rehab.

During chemotherapy treatments and physical rehab she wrote songs and began to sing to other patients in the hospital. She also began writing about her journey in a journal. Then she recorded the songs to inspire other survivors.

Altovise was faced with yet another challenge when she had to endure throat surgery after a long journey to regain physical strength. However, just as she survived cancer she survived the surgery and returned to stages locally and nationally to sing with even more clarity of purpose in life. She developed “Shine from the Inside Out” to merge the skills she has gained from her experience in the beauty industry and the arts. She facilitates empowerment workshops to teach the lesson that true beauty shines from the inside out.

Altovise recorded and released “Something out of Nothing” in 2015; it is a ground breaking song that has been well received by listening audiences locally and nationally. She has found her authentic voice and gained the strength to live out all her dreams.

Altovise completed the book about her journey which is entitled, “Live to Win: My Victory Over Cancer” and it was published in December 2015. Altovise currently travels the world singing and speaking to share her life story. As a result of her life story people are inspired to thrive in life.

AltoviseFerguson.com