× Lunchbreak: Labor Day Leftover Steak Tacos and Smoked Gouda Au Gratin Potatoes

Executive Chef Ben Orneleas

http://www.mortons.com

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Locations in Chicago, Naperville, Northbrook, Rosemont and Schaumburg

Chicago (The Original): 1050 N. State St., 312-266-4820 http://www.mortons.com/statestreet/

Chicago (Wacker Place): 65 East Wacker Place, 312-201-0410 http://www.mortons.com/wacker/

Naperville: 1751 Freedom Drive, 630-577-1372 http://www.mortons.com/naperville/

Northbrook: 699 Skokie Blvd., 847-205-5111 http://www.mortons.com/northbrook/

Rosemont: 9525 W. Bryn Mawr Ave, 847-678-5155 http://www.mortons.com/rosemont/

Schaumburg: 1470 McConnor Parkway, 847-413-8771 http://www.mortons.com/schaumburg/

Events:

Morton’s Steak & Seafood Special – Dinner for Two

Available Thursday, September 5 through Sunday, September 15

$99 per couple (tax and gratuity not included)

Morton’s The Steakhouse announces their “Steak and Seafood Special” menu available at all Chicagoland locations from September 5 through Sunday, September 15. Guests will enjoy a three-course prix fixe menu for $99 per couple. Diners can indulge in a menu that includes a choice of a starter, entrée, side and dessert featuring items like a Shrimp Cocktail, a 6-ounce Filet paired with Lobster Tail or Scallops Oreganata, Morton’s Legendary Hot Chocolate Cake and more. Guests can add a bottle of specially priced Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars “Artemis”, Cabernet Sauvignon or Orin Swift Papillon Red Blend for $99.

+

Morton’s Fall into Flavor – 3-Course Menu

September 23-29

$36

Recipes:

RECIPE: LABOR DAY “LEFTOVER” STEAK TACOS

Chipotle Mayonnaise

Ingredients:

1 cup Mayonnaise

1 tsp. Lime Juice, fresh squeezed

2 Tbsp Chipotle Peppers in Adobo Sauce

½ tsp. Salt

Method:

Measure all ingredients out and place into a food processor, scraping down the side with a spatula, blend until mixed well.

Pico de Gallo

Ingredients:

2 ½ cups Tomato, roma, seeded, ¼ inch diced

½ cup Onion, red, ¼ inch diced

1 Tbsp. Pepper, jalapeno, seeded, minced

1 Tbsp. Cilantro, fresh, chopped

2 Tbsp. Juice, lime, fresh

1 tsp. Salt

1 tsp. Pepper, black ground

Method:

Mix all ingredients in a mixing bowl and refrigerate until needed.

Steak Tacos

Ingredients:

2 Tbsp. Canola Oil

1 pound Steak, thinly sliced (leftovers)

1 tsp. Salt

1 tsp. Black Pepper, ground

16 each 6-inch White Corn Tortillas (if using flour, 8 tortillas)

8 Tbsp. Chipotle Mayonnaise (see above)

8 Tbsp. Pico de Gallo (see above)

8 tsp. Cotijas Cheese (queso fresco)

8 slices Avocado, fresh, ¼ inch thick

4 Tbsp. Cilantro, whole leaf, stems removed

Method:

Pre-heat a cast iron pan over medium high heat, add the oil to the pan. Once hot, season the steak and carefully add ½ to the pan. Cook until well caramelized on both sides then remove from pan and keep hot. Repeat with remaining steak. Heat the tortillas on a sheet pan in a hot oven or in a pan on the stove top. To plate, take 2 tortillas and put them together (this could get messy). Place 2 oz. of hot steak on the tortilla, spoon chipotle mayonnaise and Pico de Gallo on top. Garnish with Cotija Cheese, fresh avocado and whole leaf cilantro.

RECIPE: SMOKED GOUDA AU GRATIN POTATOES

Ingredients:

1 ½ Tbsp. Unsalted Butter1

1 Tbsp Shallots, chopped

1.5 Tbsp Yellow Onions, chopped

1 Tbsp Chicken Base

1 each Bay Leaf

1 Tbsps All Purpose Flour

1 ¼ cup Whole Milk

1 cup Heavy Cream

½ cup Bacon, ½ inch diced

2 ½ Tbsp Shallots, minced

¼ cup Leeks, white sections only, half moon, julienne

1 tsp. Garlic, minced

1 Tbsp. Worcestershire Sauce

1 Tbsp. Dijon Mustard

¼ tsp. Salt

¼ tsp. Black Pepper, ground

¼ cup American Cheese, shredded

¼ cup Smoked Gouda, shredded

¼ cup Green Onions, minced

2 ½ pounds Shredded Hash Brown Potatoes

1 cup Smoked Gouda, shredded for topping

Method: