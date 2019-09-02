Lunchbreak: Labor Day Leftover Steak Tacos and Smoked Gouda Au Gratin Potatoes
Executive Chef Ben Orneleas
Morton’s The Steakhouse
Locations in Chicago, Naperville, Northbrook, Rosemont and Schaumburg
Chicago (The Original): 1050 N. State St., 312-266-4820 http://www.mortons.com/statestreet/
Chicago (Wacker Place): 65 East Wacker Place, 312-201-0410 http://www.mortons.com/wacker/
Naperville: 1751 Freedom Drive, 630-577-1372 http://www.mortons.com/naperville/
Northbrook: 699 Skokie Blvd., 847-205-5111 http://www.mortons.com/northbrook/
Rosemont: 9525 W. Bryn Mawr Ave, 847-678-5155 http://www.mortons.com/rosemont/
Schaumburg: 1470 McConnor Parkway, 847-413-8771 http://www.mortons.com/schaumburg/
Events:
Morton’s Steak & Seafood Special – Dinner for Two
- Available Thursday, September 5 through Sunday, September 15
- $99 per couple (tax and gratuity not included)
Morton’s The Steakhouse announces their “Steak and Seafood Special” menu available at all Chicagoland locations from September 5 through Sunday, September 15. Guests will enjoy a three-course prix fixe menu for $99 per couple. Diners can indulge in a menu that includes a choice of a starter, entrée, side and dessert featuring items like a Shrimp Cocktail, a 6-ounce Filet paired with Lobster Tail or Scallops Oreganata, Morton’s Legendary Hot Chocolate Cake and more. Guests can add a bottle of specially priced Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars “Artemis”, Cabernet Sauvignon or Orin Swift Papillon Red Blend for $99.
+
Morton’s Fall into Flavor – 3-Course Menu
September 23-29
$36
Recipes:
RECIPE: LABOR DAY “LEFTOVER” STEAK TACOS
Chipotle Mayonnaise
Ingredients:
1 cup Mayonnaise
1 tsp. Lime Juice, fresh squeezed
2 Tbsp Chipotle Peppers in Adobo Sauce
½ tsp. Salt
Method:
Measure all ingredients out and place into a food processor, scraping down the side with a spatula, blend until mixed well.
Pico de Gallo
Ingredients:
2 ½ cups Tomato, roma, seeded, ¼ inch diced
½ cup Onion, red, ¼ inch diced
1 Tbsp. Pepper, jalapeno, seeded, minced
1 Tbsp. Cilantro, fresh, chopped
2 Tbsp. Juice, lime, fresh
1 tsp. Salt
1 tsp. Pepper, black ground
Method:
Mix all ingredients in a mixing bowl and refrigerate until needed.
Steak Tacos
Ingredients:
2 Tbsp. Canola Oil
1 pound Steak, thinly sliced (leftovers)
1 tsp. Salt
1 tsp. Black Pepper, ground
16 each 6-inch White Corn Tortillas (if using flour, 8 tortillas)
8 Tbsp. Chipotle Mayonnaise (see above)
8 Tbsp. Pico de Gallo (see above)
8 tsp. Cotijas Cheese (queso fresco)
8 slices Avocado, fresh, ¼ inch thick
4 Tbsp. Cilantro, whole leaf, stems removed
Method:
- Pre-heat a cast iron pan over medium high heat, add the oil to the pan. Once hot, season the steak and carefully add ½ to the pan. Cook until well caramelized on both sides then remove from pan and keep hot. Repeat with remaining steak.
- Heat the tortillas on a sheet pan in a hot oven or in a pan on the stove top.
- To plate, take 2 tortillas and put them together (this could get messy).
- Place 2 oz. of hot steak on the tortilla, spoon chipotle mayonnaise and Pico de Gallo on top.
- Garnish with Cotija Cheese, fresh avocado and whole leaf cilantro.
RECIPE: SMOKED GOUDA AU GRATIN POTATOES
Ingredients:
1 ½ Tbsp. Unsalted Butter1
1 Tbsp Shallots, chopped
1.5 Tbsp Yellow Onions, chopped
1 Tbsp Chicken Base
1 each Bay Leaf
1 Tbsps All Purpose Flour
1 ¼ cup Whole Milk
1 cup Heavy Cream
½ cup Bacon, ½ inch diced
2 ½ Tbsp Shallots, minced
¼ cup Leeks, white sections only, half moon, julienne
1 tsp. Garlic, minced
1 Tbsp. Worcestershire Sauce
1 Tbsp. Dijon Mustard
¼ tsp. Salt
¼ tsp. Black Pepper, ground
¼ cup American Cheese, shredded
¼ cup Smoked Gouda, shredded
¼ cup Green Onions, minced
2 ½ pounds Shredded Hash Brown Potatoes
1 cup Smoked Gouda, shredded for topping
Method:
- Melt the butter over medium heat in the sauce pan. Add the shallots and onions and sauté until translucent, for approximately 4 minutes.
- Add chicken base, bay leaf and flour. Cook for approximately 2 minutes.
- Separately, combine the milk and cream. Add it slowly to the sauce pan. Mix and incorporate well while adding each the milk and cream.
- Bring the sauce to a simmer, stirring frequently to avoid scorching. When the sauce has simmered and thickened, strain through a fine mesh strainer into the large mixing bowl and place on the double boiler.
- In a large sauté pan, cook bacon over medium heat until the bacon is crispy but not burnt. Using a slotted spoon, remove the cooked bacon from the pan and drain on paper towels. Reserve bacon fat. Add shallots, leeks and garlic to the bacon fat and cook until tender, for approximately 3 to 4 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and return the bacon to the pan. Set aside.
- Add Worcestershire sauce, Dijon mustard, reserved vegetable and bacon, salt and black pepper to the thickened cream sauce in the double boiler. Stir occasionally, using a rubber spatula, until heated through and thoroughly incorporated.
- Slowly add the cheeses a little at a time and stir until completely melted.
- Remove the bowl from the heat and add the green onions and stir to combine.
- Turn the oven broiler on high. Spread shredded potatoes evenly on a sheet pan. Place under the broiler until lightly golden brown.
- Remove from broiler and add the shredded potatoes to the sauce and mix ingredients until completely incorporated.
- Reduce heat on the oven to 350-degrees.
- Transfer the au gratin mix to an oven safe dish and spread the shredded smoked gouda evenly over the top.
- Place into the oven and bake for approx. 10-15 minutes until the gouda cheese is melted and hot.