Group searches for missing teenager in McHenry County

Posted 12:28 PM, September 2, 2019, by

(McHenry County, IL) A few dozen people spent Labor Day morning looking for a missing teenager.

18 Year old Aidan Beckford disappeared Friday night.

His mother says he was riding in a car, when he bailed out in a wooded area in unincorporated Crystal Lake.

He was last seen barefoot with just a T-shirt and shorts on. He left his cellphone at home.

His mother says he has been depressed lately.

Monday morning, a group met in the same area he disappeared from and passed out fliers.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office searched the area with drones and canines.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.