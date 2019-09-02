× Group searches for missing teenager in McHenry County

(McHenry County, IL) A few dozen people spent Labor Day morning looking for a missing teenager.

18 Year old Aidan Beckford disappeared Friday night.

His mother says he was riding in a car, when he bailed out in a wooded area in unincorporated Crystal Lake.

He was last seen barefoot with just a T-shirt and shorts on. He left his cellphone at home.

His mother says he has been depressed lately.

Monday morning, a group met in the same area he disappeared from and passed out fliers.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office searched the area with drones and canines.