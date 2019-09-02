Focus On Family: Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month

Dr. Nita K. Lee, Gynecologic Oncology specialist from The University of Chicago
Ariana Alcalde, Ovarian Cancer Survivor and NOCC Volunteer
Isabel Quevedo, 16, Ovarian Cancer Survivor and NOCC Volunteer
Event:
National Ovarian Cancer Coalition - 11th Annual Teal Lights Celebration Cruise
Friday, September 13, NOCC will celebrate the lighting of the city in TEAL and enhancing awareness during September’s National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. Guests will view the teal skyline, and enjoy a fabulous lake & river architectural cruise.
9/13/19 – 5:30 p.m.
Wendella Boat Tours Dock
Tickets: https://events.ovarian.org/teallights2019/Donate/Tickets