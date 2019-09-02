Focus On Family: Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dr. Nita K. Lee, Gynecologic Oncology specialist from The University of Chicago

Ariana Alcalde, Ovarian Cancer Survivor and NOCC Volunteer

Isabel Quevedo, 16, Ovarian Cancer Survivor and NOCC Volunteer

http://ovarian.org/

Event:

National Ovarian Cancer Coalition - 11th Annual Teal Lights Celebration Cruise

Friday, September 13, NOCC will celebrate the lighting of the city in TEAL and enhancing awareness during September’s National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. Guests will view the teal skyline, and enjoy a fabulous lake & river architectural cruise.

9/13/19 – 5:30 p.m.

Wendella Boat Tours Dock

Tickets: https://events.ovarian.org/teallights2019/Donate/Tickets