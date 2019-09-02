× Cubs Game Notes For Monday vs. Seattle

*The Cubs swept a two-game set in Seattle in April/May, hitting six home runs and outscoring the Mariners, 17-5.

*The Mariners haven’t fared well on Labor Day since the franchise began in 1977 with a 17-22 record.

*Kyle Hendricks has gone 16 straight interleague starts without allowing more than three earned runs. Only Clayton Kershaw (24) has a longer streak in interleague play history. Hendricks has never allowed more than three earned runs in 11 interleague starts at Wrigley Field, compiling a 2.44 ERA.

*Chicago was shut out by the Brewers in the last two games of this past weekend’s series after putting up seven runs in the first game. Batters drew seven walks in the last two games, but didn’t manage a single hit with a runner in scoring position and only managed one extra-base hit.

*The Cubs’ pitchers have held batters to a .689 OPS at Wrigley Field this season, the fifth-lowest mark in MLB.

*Seattle has had a pretty consistent season regardless of location, with a 29-40 record both at home and on the road.