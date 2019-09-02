× Bicyclist killed in Garfield Park hit-and-run identified

CHICAGO — Police have identified the man who was killed in a hit-and-run on the city’s West Side.

The Cook County Medical Examiner has identified the man as 56-year-old Richard Williams.

Williams was riding a bike when he was hit around 3 a.m. Sunday in the 4500 block of West Lake Street in the Garfield Park neighborhood. He was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver fled the scene.

Police said they are looking for the driver of a black 2007 Chevy Trailblazer, which may have damage to the bumper and the hood on the front passenger side.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chicago police.