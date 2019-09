× Zobrist talks about returning to the Cubs

Ben Zobrist addressed the media for the first time since taking a leave from the team in May. Zobrist met with the media for about 15 minutes and discussed why he left and why now is a good time for him to return.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Zobrist was reinstated by the team Saturday night. Zobrist was not in the starting lineup Sunday afternoon and Joe Maddon said he did not anticipate having Zobrist in the lineup on Monday either.