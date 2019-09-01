Robbins holds annual Back to School Parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROBBINS, Ill. — With violence taking two lives in the past few weeks in the south suburbs, this year’s Robbins Back to School Parade took on a new theme.

The parade in Robbins has just about everything you could ask for on an early September Sunday — cool weather, plenty of candy and well wishes for the year to come. But this year, the parade also comes with pleas for help.

Leneaus Bowman’s wife, Marsha, was killed in Dolton when she with her four daughters in the car with her were caught in cross fire a little more than a week ago. Her daughters weren’t hurt. Police have made no arrests.

Police are hoping for an arrest in another Dolton homicide as well. Not long after Marsha was shot, 16-year-old Akeira Boston, was killed in front of Dolton liquor store. Both shootings have hit the south suburbs hard.

While community members said they’ll work together, they will also pray together.

The bowman family has eight children — two boys and six girls. Their father said they are getting through the tough days by supporting one another.