Man pulled from Chicago River by barge

Posted 8:27 AM, September 1, 2019, by

CHICAGO–A man was rescued from the Chicago River early Saturday morning by a river barge crew on the Lower West Side.

Barge operators say they were sailing in the south branch of the river near Ashland around 2 a.m. when they spotted a man floating in the water. The operators threw a life ring to him, and were able to pull him safely onto the barge.

The Chicago Fire Department says the 29-year-old man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.