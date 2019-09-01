× Man pulled from Chicago River by barge

CHICAGO–A man was rescued from the Chicago River early Saturday morning by a river barge crew on the Lower West Side.

Barge operators say they were sailing in the south branch of the river near Ashland around 2 a.m. when they spotted a man floating in the water. The operators threw a life ring to him, and were able to pull him safely onto the barge.

The Chicago Fire Department says the 29-year-old man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.