CHICAGO-- Illinois State Police are investigating a shooting and crash on the outbound Dan Ryan Expressway at 47th.

The Chicago Fire Department responded to a call Sunday morning of a pin-in crash involving a car and an Illinois Department of Transportation vehicle.

The driver of the car was pinned in his vehicle and had to be extracted. It was at that time that officials discovered the driver of the car had been shot. It is not clear if the driver was shot on the expressway or before he got on.

Community activist Andrew Holmes was on the scene, and called for increased cameras on highways, which would help with investigations like this one.

Several lanes were briefly closed while the vehicles were towed, but have since reopened.

The accident is still under investigation.