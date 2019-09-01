Dorian to impact the Southeast; storm possible here Tuesday
Quiet, milder Tuesday weather yields to rainy spells and strengthening “NNE” winds Wed. p.m./night beneath north flank of intensifying downstate storm; temps here to take a hit—but warmer, more humid pattern due for the weekend; area’s first hot spell of 2019 late next week?
A day-by-day breakdown of Hurricane Dorian’s dangerous and uncertain path
Severe weather possible this afternoon
Severe Thunderstorm Watch for northeastern Illinois has been discontinued
T-storms to whittle away at oppressive heat; isolated 20% coverage morning storms exit—better coverage thundery rains due late day/Sat night threatening downpours/severe weather; eminently comfortable Canadian air follows Sunday AM rains
Tropical Storm Dorian could be a hurricane by Tuesday as it approaches Puerto Rico
Late day storms race southeast out of Wisconsin hitting sections of Chicago area with 58 mph gusts and near 1” rains in just 10-15 minutes; isolated storms possible again Wednesday—downtrending humidities forecast through Thursday—but resurgence to increase weekend thunderstorm chances
Showers/several storms to sweep the area in the muggy air 11 am to 4pm—severe weather threat highest south; humid air holds into Wednesday but an early taste of autumn with temps/humidities headed lower Thursday & Friday
Warm, dry weather to dominate here while drenching downpours target the Plains
Risk of severe storms across northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana tonight into Tuesday
Warm week ahead, storms possible Tuesday and Wednesday
Storms diminish, spotty rain is still possible
Brief temp/humidity surge Thursday to support 40-50% coverage late day t-storms; sun’s return Friday precedes cool, wet start to Labor Day weekend Sat; Dorian headed for “major” hurricane status prompting Florida “State of Emergency”