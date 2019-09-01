Chicago gun crimes decrease in August

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago Police released new crime statistics overnight.

According to their numbers, there were 46 murders reported in August. That's a 23% decrease in murders from August of last year.

The number of total shootings also decreased, by 19%.

This marks the lowest number of August murders and shootings since 2011.

Police credit several initiatives for this reduction, including an operation with Mayor Lori Lightfoot using an "all hands on deck" strategy this summer. It focused on 60 neighborhood hot spots, to target violence and crime.