HOBART, Ind. — Two people were taken into custody after a person was shot at an Indiana Walmart Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Hobart police said a person was shot at the Walmart at 2936 E. 79th Ave. around 3:55 p.m. They said two suspects were taken into custody, and said weapons were recovered at the scene.

Police said the person who was shot was stabilized and will be transported to a hospital for treatment.

The Walmart was evacuated and the investigation is going.