Storms in store for your Labor Day Weekend, plus an update on Hurricane Dorian
Brief temp/humidity surge Thursday to support 40-50% coverage late day t-storms; sun’s return Friday precedes cool, wet start to Labor Day weekend Sat; Dorian headed for “major” hurricane status prompting Florida “State of Emergency”
Hurricane Dorian strengthens to a Category 4 storm, National Hurricane Center says
Dorian is set to hit Puerto Rico on the same coast that Maria destroyed
Gusty “NW” winds import comfortable late summer Canadian air; temps spike to 83 Thursday but head into the Labor Day weekend cool; “Dorian” to unleash squally rains on Puerto Rico and may become hurricane as its moves toward Southeast U.S.
Trump cancels trip to Poland due to Hurricane Dorian; storm on track to approach Florida as a Category 4
Fearsome Dorian threatening Florida with a catastrophic 140 mph CAT 4 blow by Monday; may be strongest hurricane to hit the state’s east coast since 1992’s Andrew; Chicago Labor Day holiday to open “cool”—rain a threat by Sat night