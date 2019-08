LANSING–A driver was critically injured in a crash on eastbound I-80/94 in Lansing early Saturday morning.

Illinois State Police say the driver was headed east at Torrence just after 4 a.m. when it hit the barrier and clipped the back of a semi.

The driver of the car was thrown from the vehicle, and has life threatening injuries.

Lanes were shut down as police investigated. They have since reopened.