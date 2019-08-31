5 shot, 1 killed in West Englewood

CHICAGO — Five people were shot, one fatally, while they were on the front porch of a residence in West Englewood Saturday, police said.

It happened just before 6 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Paulina Street.

Police said a 25-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen and taken to St. Bernard Hospital in critical condition. She will eventually be transferred to Stroger Hospital.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the arm and taken to St. Bernard Hospital in stable condition.

A 38-year-old man was shot in the lower back and taken to University of Chicago Medical CEnter in stable condition. A 26-year-old man was shot in the chest and taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition. A man of an unknown age was shot in the chest and thigh. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. No shooter was seen in this incident, but a witness told police that a dark colored vehicle was seen fleeing the scene. No one is in custody. The investigation is ongoing. Before this incident, at least two people were killed and six others were wounded in Labor Day weekend shootings.