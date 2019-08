×

Chicago, Il – – A 42-year-old man was shot and killed in South Chicago after midnight on Saturday.

Police found the man with multiple gun shot wounds to the chest and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The man was in the 8700 block of S. Burley when shots were fired.

It’s not clear if the man was the intended victim and Chicago Police say he was not known to them.

No arrests have been made.