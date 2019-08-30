White Sox Game Notes For Friday @ Atlanta
- The Braves trail the all-time series with the White Sox, 8-7, but have won all three games played in Atlanta – all back in June 2002. Chicago is 6-11 in interleague play this season, tied for fourth worst in MLB.
- The White Sox were swept by the Twins this week, striking out 33 times while walking only five times in the three-game set. The team’s 4.19 strikeout/walk ratio is on pace to be the highest mark in a single season since batting strikeouts were first tracked league-wide in 1913.
- Atlanta has allowed three runs or fewer in nine of their last 11 games, posting a 2.20 ERA in that span; they had allowed four runs or more in 10 of the previous 11 games, allowing a 5.88 ERA over that time.
- Yolmer Sanchez recorded two hits in all three games of the series against the Twins and has at least one hit in 15 of his last 16 games. His .362 average since August 15 ranks fifth among AL players in that span (min. 50 PA).
- Freddie Freeman hit his 36th home run on Wednesday, extending his career high. He has a career-high 11 home runs this month and his 25 RBI are his second most in a single month, behind his 33 in June this season.
- Matt Joyce has six hits over his last three games, including a three-hit day in Wednesday’s win over Toronto. He’s hitting .302 in 22 games this month after hitting just .143 in 17 July games.