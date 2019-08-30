Teen critically hurt, 7 officers hospitalized in Carol Stream crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAROL STREAM, Ill. — A teen was critically injured in a fiery single-vehicle crash in Carol Stream that also send several police officers to the hospital.

Police were called to the scene in the 500 block of Mohican Road at about 7 p.m. Friday when someone reported that a driver had rammed his van into a tree.

Authorities said the teenage driver is in grave condition.

Seven officers who arrived on the scene were overcome by smoke and rushed to the hospital. They are expected to be ok.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.