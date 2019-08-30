Teen critically hurt, 7 officers hospitalized in Carol Stream crash

Posted 10:12 PM, August 30, 2019, by , Updated at 10:22PM, August 30, 2019

CAROL STREAM, Ill. — A teen was critically injured in a fiery single-vehicle crash in Carol Stream that also send several police officers to the hospital.

Police were called to the scene in the 500 block of Mohican Road at about 7 p.m. Friday when someone reported that a driver had rammed his van into a tree.

Authorities said the teenage driver is in grave condition.

Seven officers who arrived on the scene were overcome by smoke and rushed to the hospital. They are expected to be ok.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.