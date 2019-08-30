Taco Bell announces 9 items to leave the menu in September

Taco Bell is shaking things up this fall.

The fast food company is making way for some new combos and an easy-to-navigate menu by saying goodbye to nine items on September 12:

Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos

Fiery Doritos Locos Tacos

Chips and Salsa

Double Tostada

Power Menu Burrito

Beefy Mini Quesadilla

XXL Grilled Stuft Burrito

Chipotle Chicken Loaded Griller

Double Decker Taco

While change can be hard, Taco Bell said the big move is meant to declutter the menu and make room for updated combo options.

The more the menu items, the more decision-making can stall at the cash register. The old menu seen here:

Will be replaced by the new Taco Bell menu:

For more information, see the Taco Bell blog.