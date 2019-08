× Stranger leaves flowers for Skokie Police

Skokie, Il – – Police in Skokie were surprised by a random act of kindness.

Officers on Thursday were called to a Walgreens on Oakton Street to investigate a retail theft report.

When the officers returned to their squad cars in the parking lot, they found a bouquet of flowers on the drivers side of the squad car.

On their Facebook page, the Skokie Police Department thanked the anonymous flower giver for brightening the officers day.