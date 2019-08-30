Stewart the Cruise Guy late summer cruise ideas!

Posted 10:20 AM, August 30, 2019, by
Carnival Cruise Line's Carnival Splendor, Miracle or brand new Carnival Panorama (Debuts 12/14/19)
7-night Mexican Riviera from Los Angeles (Long Beach)

Prices were from $1799 PP               NOW from $559 PP

Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas
7-night Eastern or Western Caribbean from Pt Canaveral (Orlando)

Prices were from $1899 PP               NOW from $699 PP

Holland America’s new Nieuw Statendam
7-night Eastern or Western Caribbean from Ft Lauderdale

Prices were from $1699 PP               NOW from $499 PP

NCL’s brand new Norwegian Encore (Debuts 11/24/19)
7-night Eastern Caribbean from Miami

Prices were from $1699 PP               NOW from $749 PP

Check out more info on  CruiseGuy.com

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.