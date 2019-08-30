Woman electrocuted, 2 CTA employees hospitalized after incident at Red Line stop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO —A woman was electrocuted and two CTA employees were hospitalized after an incident at the Roosevelt Red Line stop in the South Loop.

Emergency crews responded to a call of a person on the tracks in the 1100 block of South State Street around 5:50 a.m. Friday.

Police said a 35-year-old woman was found on the train tracks in a restricted area and was pronounced dead on scene. The woman showed signs of electrocution, according to police.

Two CTA employees, male and female, were transported to Mercy Hospital after suffering a panic attack.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the incident is being treated as a crime scene and a death investigation is underway.

Red Line subway trains are running, but not stopping at Roosevelt at this time.

[Major Delays] Red Line trains are running, but not stopping at Roosevelt due to a medical emergency on the tracks at Roosevelt. More: https://t.co/xXYGTe43hN — cta (@cta) August 30, 2019

No further details have been provided by authorities at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.