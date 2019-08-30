× Mike Ditka bobblehead in Chicago’s Millennium Park

CHICAGO — Chicagoans are discovering the appeal of ‘Da Coach’ all over again.

A new seven-foot high bobblehead of Chicago Bears’ Super Bowl-winning coach Mike Ditka is now becoming a major attraction in Millennium Park.

It features the peak Ditka look, with him sporting his legendary mustache, aviator sunglasses, and Bears sweater.

The Bears said the bobblehead will stay in Millennium Park this weekend before moving to Soldier Field on Labor Day.