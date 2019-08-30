× Meek Mill, Meghan Trainor to perform free concert at Grant Park before Bears-Packers game

CHICAGO —The NFL announced the headliners for the free party before the Bears-Packers game Thursday.

Meek Mill, Meghan Trainor and Rapsody will perform in a free pregame concert in Grant Park. Mill will take the stage at 6:30 p.m.

All three artists are the first Inspire Change advocates of the 2019 season. A joint initiative between Jay-Z’s Roc Nation and the NFL, Inspire Change “showcases how the players, owners and the league work together to create positive change in communities across America.”

A portion of the performance will appear on pre-game programs on NBC and the NFL Network.

Fans are then encouraged to stick around and watch the game, which will be shown on a big TVs in Grant Park.