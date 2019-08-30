Lunchbreak: Pecan Tart with Chantilly Cream and Bourbon Sauce

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chris Williams, student

Sean Curry, Director of Food & Beverage from Washburne Culinary & Hospitality Institute at Kennedy-King College

Recipe:

Pecan Tart – Chantilly Cream and Bourbon Sauce

Sweet Dough

Yield – 8-10 large tart shell

Ingredients:

1 ½ lb. butter (unsalted, soft)

2 2/3 cups sugar

2 2/3 cups almonds, ground

8 cups flour, sifted all purpose

4 whole eggs

½ tablespoons vanilla extract

Method:

Cream together eggs, sugar & vanilla in a mixer. Add ground almonds and blend well. Add butter and blend. Add flour, don’t over mix, refrigerate until needed.

Bourbon Pecan Tart Filling

Yield – 3 12” tarts

Ingredients:

12 whole eggs

1 ¾ cups brown sugar

4 cups corn syrup

4 tablespoons bourbon

¾ cup butter, melted

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

8 1/3 cups (2 lb.) whole pecans

Method:

Pre-heat oven to 325 F. Toast the pecans on a sheet tray for 3-5 minutes, be sure not to burn the pecans. Make sure your eggs are at room temperature. Whisk your room temperature eggs with your brown sugar, corn syrup, bourbon, melted butter and vanilla extract. Place toasted pecans in tart shells pan (sweet dough formed into the pans) and cover the pecans with mixed custard, just until covered. Place pecan tart(s) in 325 F oven and bake until set. Roughly 25-35 minutes. When done, remove, cool and serve.

Bourbon Sauce

Yield - 1 quart

Ingredients:

½ cup water

3 cups brown sugar

3 cups corn syrup

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

½ cup butter

¼ cup bourbon

Method:

Bring water to a boil, add sugar and stir until it dissolves and let cook for a couple of minutes. Add corn syrup and mix well. Bring to a simmer. Remove from stone and add bourbon, bring back to stove and simmer for a few minutes. Add vanilla extract. Stir in butter. Serve.

Chantilly Cream

Ingredients:

½ a vanilla bean or 1 ½ teaspoons of vanilla extract

1 cup heavy whipping cream

2 tablespoons superfine sugar

½ teaspoons vanilla extract

Method:

Split vanilla bean lengthwise with the tip of a sharp knife. Holding the pod open, scrape seeds from each half using the flat side of the knife. Transfer vanilla seeds to a large bowl. Use pod later for infused sugar. Pour heavy cream over vanilla seeds. Add sugar and vanilla extract. Whip with an electric mixer until soft peaks form, 3-5 minutes. Cover with plastic wrap and chill until serving.